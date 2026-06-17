Exclusive: Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Home Is A 5BHK Chandigarh Mansion With Sun Room And Private Pool

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, was released in theatres on June 12. The film centres on Keenu, an elderly man played by Naseeruddin Shah, who is critically ill and confined to his bed after suffering a severe stroke. Mentally, however, he remains rooted in the past and repeatedly insists that he must return to his ancestral home in Sargodha, now in Pakistan.

For Keenu, the city is more than a physical place - it represents memory, loss, and a deep sense of belonging, echoing themes often associated with Partition narratives. Caring for him is his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, who is grappling with his own life as a migrant in London. He travels to India to be with his grandfather, where much of their shared journey unfolds inside the family home. The house featured in the film is an actual property located in Chandigarh.

NDTV spoke to interior designer Gayatri Bedi, whose firm, Gayatri Bedi Designs, was behind designing the house showcased in the film. She shared insights into how the collaboration came together and the work that went into creating the on-screen space.

The house used for the shoot is situated in Sector 8 of Chandigarh. Sprawling across 13,000 square feet, the property includes five bedrooms and several high-end features such as a private pool, a rooftop sunroom, and a recreational space designed like a theatre with sofas and recliners.

Gayatri Bedi said, "The location managers from Imtiaz Ali's team initially connected with the owner of the house, after which the project was taken forward by me and my team. We coordinated with the film crew and provided a detailed walkthrough of the interiors, highlighting the key design elements and special features of the house that are showcased in the movie."

She added, "Gayatri Bedi Design curated the entire interior experience of the home, including the design and craftsmanship of every bespoke furniture piece featured in the property."

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks for films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Amar Singh Chamkila.



Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Imtiaz Ali's Film Retains Hold At Rs 8.30 Crore