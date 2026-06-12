Inside Vedang Raina's Spacious Mumbai Home: Iconic Film Posters, Bar, Reading Nook

Vedang Raina and Sharvari recently starred in Main Vaapas Aunga, an Imtiaz Ali love story. The film is set in the pre-Partition era and is currently running in theatres, earning praise from audiences as well as critics.

In the latest YouTube vlog, Farah Khan visited Raina's home, where his co-star was also present. She was impressed with his luxurious place and called it "huge". She joked that actors earn quite a lot. Vedang quickly added that he has been living in a rented apartment and has yet to purchase his own home.

Inside Vedang Raina's Rented Mumbai Apartment

The actor's house has a wooden facade with Raina written on the nameplate. A giant door welcomes you inside an all-white spacious living room that strikes a perfect balance between minimalism and maximalism.

To the left of the main door is a quiet reading space with comfortable upholstery, a lamp, and a shelf adorned with vibrant books, with their spines facing outward. It effortlessly blends into the living room, which features cream-coloured sofas and a carpet that not only adds pops of colour but also complements the surroundings.

On the right is a black counter where a set of cocktail mixers grabs attention. Right opposite the main door is a giant wall with a chest and two indoor plants that break the monotony. On either side, the wall leads into the dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms. The wooden dining table matches the other furniture and doors, all in similar hues of brown.

Vedang Raina Work Front

Vedang Raina debuted as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. In the teen musical drama, he played Reggie Mantle. In 2024, he starred in Jigra. His character was wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign country and Alia Bhatt played his sister.

His latest release is Main Vaapas Aunga, in which he plays Keenu, a young boy in Sargodha, now in present-day Pakistan.

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