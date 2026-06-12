<i>Bollywood Wives</i> Star Seema Sajdeh Opens Doors To Family's Pre-Partition Amritsar Home

Seema Sajdeh is the latest star on YouTube to share the ins and outs of her life. In the latest episode, she took her fans inside her family's house in Amritsar, Punjab.

To celebrate her 50th birthday, she went to Amritsar. The video showed how she was trying to make plans for Bali and the Maldives but finally decided to visit Amritsar.

"People are celebrating birthdays, bade bade birthdays with champagne, but I am celebrating it with prasad and parivaar because I do the opposite of what everybody does," she said, laughing.

"Jaa rai hoon ghar se 49, lekin lauting 50 [I am leaving the house as a 49-year-old, but will return as a 50-year-old]," she added before taking off for Amritsar.

The first order of the day for the entire family was to order food. When you are in Amritsar, you cannot miss out on kulchas and parathas. Seema and her family visited the iconic Kulcha Land, and after the meal, they stopped at their family home.

Inside Seema Sajdeh's Family Home In Amritsar

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star shared a glimpse of her family home. "Papa was so excited ki wo Amritsar aye hain apne ghar. Ye jo humara family ghar hai, ye build hua tha partition ke pehle [Papa was so excited that he came to Amritsar. This is our family home which was built during the Partition of India]," she said.

"My father was born and brought up here. We used to go there for holidays," the fashion designer shared, adding that her parents got married there.

Pointing to a large garden, she further shared that her grandmother took care of it and made it a beautiful garden of roses, for which she even won prizes.

The estate spans acres of land, featuring quarters, a main home, gardens, and stone-paved pathways that are perfect for a family game of cricket or badminton.

Abedin Sham, Seema's family friend, also accompanied them. She Abedin Sham, Seema's family friend, also accompanied them. She asked him if he lived there, and he said yes. He said that he would renovate the entire mansion and make it perfect so that the fashion designer, her family, and friends could visit it over the weekends.

"110%. It is my lifelong dream to leave this business, leave my job, leave my troubles, and take my parents to Amritsar. I want to live there for the rest of my life," he added.

Sharing a childhood memory, she said that she used to come here during summer and add buckets of ice to the cooler to beat the heat. Later, everyone gathered inside the house, which features white walls and large doors. They had a chaat party, while Seema apologised on behalf of her family for being absolute foodies.

For her 50th birthday, she also visited the Golden Temple, performed rituals, and had lots of good food. "It was a sort of family bonding time," she said, concluding the video.

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