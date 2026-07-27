Watch: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Channel Their 'Pookie' Girl-Dad Side During <i>Ramayana</i> Promotions

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash recently channelled their girl-dad energy. The Ramayana team attended this year's San Diego Comic-Con event, where they participated in a panel discussion and a series of interviews to promote their upcoming film.

During a conversation with Review Nation, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash also took part in a colouring challenge. A clip from the interaction has surfaced online, showing both actors completely engrossed in colouring illustrations of their characters with great enthusiasm. Yash was concentrating on Ravana's sketch, while Ranbir Kapoor focused on colouring an illustration of Lord Rama.

Unbothered by the ongoing discussion about the film, the actors remained completely focused on their drawings, making for a sweet candid moment. The video quickly grabbed fans' attention, with many unable to resist gushing over the duo. “Pookie girl dads", one commented.

“#RanbirKapoor and #Yash, along with Namit Malhotra, are looking too cute while drawing. Raha is surely giving some training to Ranbir,” another wrote.

“RAHA effect now clearly visible… #RanbirKapoor be like: painting pe focus krta hu. (Let me focus on my painting). Ranbir didn't even look up to see what was going on. He was engrossed in his painting,” someone else added.

“Ranbir Kapoor and Yash forgot who they were and brought out their inner child. Ranbir reminded me of a mischievous child while Yash was completely silent while drawing his artwork!!" another shared.

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Ranbir Kapoor is a proud father to Raha, whom he shares with Alia Bhatt. Previously, during an appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, the Ramayana actor opened up about fatherhood and how it has completely transformed his life and perspective. Speaking about his sweet bond with his daughter, Ranbir shared, “It is like somebody kind of took your heart out and put it in your arms.”

On the other hand, Yash and his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, welcomed their daughter Arya in 2018. The actor often shares glimpses of his bundle of joy on Instagram.



Also Read: Ramayana: How Yash Interpreted Character Of Ravana To Avoid 'Extra Pressure'