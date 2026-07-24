<i>Ramayana</i> Stars Ranbir Kapoor's Tiranga Brooch And Yash's Trishul Pin Steal The Spotlight At San Diego Comic-Con

The Ramayana: Part 1 team, including lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, made a grand and fashionable appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. The event marked a significant milestone for the film as the makers introduced the Indian epic to a global audience.

For the global event, both Ranbir Kapoor and Yash embraced Indian culture with thoughtfully curated traditional ensembles. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a striking navy blue kurta, which he paired with crisp white trousers and layered with a classic Nehru jacket.

The highlight of his look was a Tiranga-inspired brooch pinned to his jacket. The intentional detailing subtly stood out against the dark silhouette of his ensemble. The actor completed his look with a sleek pair of black sunglasses.

On the other hand, his co-star Yash, who plays the role of Ravana in the film, chose an all-black ensemble for the event. He was seen wearing a tailored black shirt and matching trousers. He completed the look with a structured black blazer featuring shiny lapels. Staying true to the theme of the film, Yash added a unique mythological touch to his look by pinning a Trishul-shaped brooch to one side of his blazer.

This was not the first time the Ramayana stars ditched loud logos and bold accessories in favour of subtle, intentional detailing. Previously, during the film's Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor grabbed attention for his simple yet polished look. The actor was seen wearing a tailored black bandhgala with a structured Mandarin collar and silver-toned buttons down the front. He paired it with ivory-hued trousers.

The highlight of his outfit was a neatly pinned brooch inspired by Lord Ram's bow. Crafted with a metallic finish, the brooch was adorned with crystal embellishments and instantly reflected the theme of Ramayana without being too loud.

Ranbir and Yash's decision to stick to intentional detailing proves that a meaningful accessory is enough to make a statement and leave a lasting impression.

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