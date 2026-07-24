'Refined, Authentic': <i>Ramayana</i> Stylists On Introducing Global Audiences To India's Grandeur And Legacy

Nitesh Tiwari was set to introduce the world of Ramayana to global audiences on July 24, but the trailer launch was inevitably postponed until a later date. Producer Namit Malhotra wrote, "In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will be a moment of great pride, as Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major Hollywood film."

"This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he said.

However, during a special event in New Delhi a few days ago, stylists Harpreet and Rimple spoke to MenXP about the costumes and how every character brings authenticity to the silver screen.

Ramayana Stylists On Introducing The World To India's Grandeur And Legacy

The stylists were asked to describe Ayodhya's aesthetic in three words. Harpreet said, "Refined and opulent," and Rimple added, "Restrained."

They further talked about how authentic the characters' looks are, so much so that a time traveller might not even realise they had travelled through time.

Speaking about the styling, the cast and the effort that went into creating the world of Ramayana, Harpreet added that through this film, the world will be more aware of the grandeur and storytelling which belongs to Indians.

"Our Ramayana and Mahabharata, and the kind of opulence. It's probably the best. The two best stories and this is one of them. That is probably the West will open up to and start seeing how advanced India has been for thousands of years," he further added.

Rimple added that after witnessing the world of Ramayana on the silver screen, the global audience will recognise Indian talent. "We were always there, but I think the recognition is now," she added.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a Nitesh Tiwari directorial, a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic that is reportedly being made on a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore. Ramayana: Part I is all set to release in theatres globally on November 8, 2026, while the second part will be released around Diwali 2027.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Lord Lakshmana, and Yash plays Ravana, among others.

Also Read | Ramayana's Sai Pallavi Looks Divine In Kanjivaram Saree And Temple Jewellery At Delhi Event