Inside Kriti Sanon's Rs 78 Crore Pali Hill Penthouse With A Sea View And Private Terrace

National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon didn't just buy an apartment when she collected the keys to her sea-facing duplex penthouse in Bandra's leafy Pali Hill in 2025. She secured a sprawling, sky-high sanctuary overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Details

Nestled in Bandra West's prestigious Pali Hill area, Kriti's new residence is situated in Supreme Prana, a residential tower known for its premium amenities. As per a report by The Economic Times, the actor purchased the sea-facing duplex penthouse for approximately Rs 78 crore.

Spread across the 14th and 15th floors of the building, the duplex offers a carpet area of approximately 6,636 sq ft. The sprawling home provides uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, a feature that significantly enhances its appeal and value.

One of the standout highlights of the property is its expansive private terrace. Covering around 1,209 sq ft, the open-air space offers breathtaking sea views and ample room for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments away from Mumbai's bustle.

The luxury extends beyond the residence itself. The purchase includes six dedicated parking spaces, a rare and highly sought-after feature in Mumbai. Residents of Supreme Prana also have access to high-end amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, yoga deck, landscaped gardens, clubhouse, banquet facilities and concierge services.



The boutique tower reportedly houses only a limited number of residences, ensuring exclusivity and privacy.

About Kriti Sanon

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Before that, she was seen in Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai, in which she starred opposite Dhanush. The film marked a new pairing for the actors and received attention for its emotional storyline and music.

Before that, Kriti impressed audiences with a string of varied roles in films such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti, showcasing her versatility across comedy, drama, and thriller genres.



Also Read: Inside Jana Nayagan Star Pooja Hegde's Rs 45 Crore Sea-View Mumbai Home With All-White Interiors