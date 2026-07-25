'Earned Rs 125 At 15': Apara Mehta Shares How She Became Gujarat's Highest-Paid Theatre Artist

Apara Mehta is a television actor and Gujarati theatre artist best known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is an icon who has always spoken her mind and expressed her opinions unapologetically.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she opened up about her first paycheck and financial independence.

Apara Mehta Shares How She Became Gujarat's Highest-Paid Theatre Artist

The host asked the television actor if she remembered her first paycheck and what she did with it.

"My first paycheck was Rs 125," she said, adding that she was only 15 when she first started working. The actor revealed that her parents used to save her earnings and later handed them all over to her.

Later, Apara started working in theatre, where she used to get Rs 40 per show. "Today, I am the highest-paid Gujarati theatre actor," she said with pride.

She was only 18 when she married actor Darshan Jariwala, who was 21 at the time. The couple has a daughter, Khushali, and they separated in 2003.

During the interview, Apara revealed that, as a 19-20-year-old, she was earning enough to pay for her own college education as well as Darshan's studies. He later became a qualified chartered accountant (CA) to fulfil his family's expectations.

Apara Mehta On Why Young Couples Should Keep Their Finances Separate

Apara Mehta also advised young couples to keep their finances separate and not mix them after marriage. She added that they can open a joint account and contribute money to it every month for household expenses.

She added that when couples separate, finances are often the first thing they fight over. This often adds more bitterness to an already strained relationship. The actor noted that she has advised many people, especially women, to buy a home, even if it is a small one.

According to Apara, when you have one property, you can build more. "Take smaller steps," she added.

Speaking about feminism, the actor said that a woman should lead her life on her own terms, not succumb to societal pressure, and get up every time she is wronged. "For that, you need to be financially independent," she concluded.

On the work front, Apara Mehta was seen in Suhagan Chudail on Colors TV. She made her Gujarati film debut in 2023 with Bachubai and has also featured in shows such as Staffroom and Decoupled.

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