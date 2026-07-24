"Difficult To Lose Weight": Kishwer Merchant Hits Back At Body-Shaming Trolls

In an era where celebrities are constantly judged on social media, television actress Kishwer Merchant has firmly called out body shamers. After facing criticism over her appearance, she hit back at trolls with a strong message.

During an interview with Galatta India, Kishwer refused to let negative comments affect her and stressed that every stage of life, including motherhood, deserves respect rather than judgement. Sharing her recent experience with the paparazzi, Kishwer said she came across a social media post that claimed she had put on weight. “Yes, I've gained weight. So what?” she asked.

Sharing how her body changed during pregnancy, Kishwer added, “I got thyroid when I got pregnant. It is very difficult to lose weight with thyroid, so obviously you don't know this thing; I'm the one who's struggling with this.”

While stressing that people should not comment on someone's body, the actress got emotional and broke into tears. “So I just feel it's very bad behaviour, and I don't think people should do that,” she said.

Kishwer continued, “People who fight over religion and this and that...first be human. Be kind to people. That is more important than you fighting for religion. Who the hell are you guys to question me about putting on weight? When my parents, my husband, and my kid are not saying anything to me, then who the f*ck are you? Just because we are celebrities it doesn't mean you people have bought us and you can say or target us.”

This was not the first time Kishwer candidly spoke about her changing body. The actress, who welcomed her son in 2021, previously took to social media to share how pregnancy had changed her body.

Sharing the post, Kishwer wrote that she had lost some of the weight she had gained during pregnancy and revealed that she constantly worked out to get fitter. She revealed in the caption that before pregnancy, she weighed 68 kg, and while sharing the post, she weighed 72 kg even after a year of working out. “But I don't care, because I am super fit! I feel active and good all day,” she added.

Kishwer's message about embracing her body serves as a timely reminder to accept oneself unapologetically and choose kindness over criticism, both online and offline.

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