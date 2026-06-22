Rakhi Sawant Reveals Cost Of Her 'Russian Hair': "<i>Ek Time Ke</i> Rs 12 Lakh <i>Lagte Hain</i>"

Rakhi Sawant is outspoken and is often labelled controversial, and while that might be true to an extent, she is a performer, and that remains unchanged. People have called her names, but her presence, on and off screen, cannot be denied. She has witnessed highs and lows in her life and persevered through them, another fact that cannot be challenged.

The dancer recently appeared on Queenie Singh's podcast. The founder and CEO of BiE, a beauty brand, asked Rakhi about how much she wants to earn and what she does with her money.

Rakhi Sawant Hates "Gareebi"

During the interview, Rakhi Sawant shared how, according to her, money is the solution to everything. The host asked her how much money she would like to have. The Bigg Boss-fame star noted that she wanted to earn enough money to sleep on a bed of it.

Singh asked her what she does with her money.

"I spend it on my styling. Ye sab kaha se ata hai [Where does it all come from]?" she asked, gesturing to her accessories. Holding her hair, she said, "This is my Russian hair. Ek time ke Rs 12 lakh lagte hain. Ye Dubai, London, Canada, aur America se (karwaya hai). Ye India me nahin hota hai [One session costs Rs 12 lakh. You can only get it in Dubai, London, Canada and America. It does not happen in India]."

She added that she does not get her nails done in India. Pointing to her lashes, she said that she got them done in Africa. "See my jawline, cheeks, lips, and nose. This is all money."

"Main gareebi mein firse nahin aungi, chaahe mujhe 10 husbands change karne pade [I won't return to poverty even if I have to change 10 husbands]," Sawant said, adding, "I hate gareebi [I hate poverty]."

Money Is The Solution To Rakhi Sawant's Mental Health Issues

Considering Sawant has gone through a lot in her life, Singh asked her if she ever gets depressed. Rakhi, being herself, said, "Mere depression ki dawa hai money-ton, money singh, and money-cetamol. Agar mere paas ye teeno dawaiyaan hain toh mera depression gayab ho jata hai [The medicines that help me deal with depression are money-ton, money singh, and money-cetamol. If I have these three medicines, depression goes away]."

"What is life without money?" she asked the host, adding, "I did everything to earn money." She further noted that she was an innocent child who became bold in front of the camera so she could earn a living.

"I am working with brands, doing club shows, and working so much just to ensure that money is coming into my home every day," she added.

While her comment on depression could be perceived as insensitive and as trivialising a serious mental health condition, Rakhi Sawant's own battles with health issues and financial difficulties suggest that financial security has become a major concern in her life.

In the past, the dancer opened up about her struggles with financing the cancer and brain tumour treatment of her late mother. In fact, during Bigg Boss 14, she decided to walk away with the Rs 14 lakh prize money so that she could get her mother treated.

In 2021, she publicly thanked Salman Khan and Sohail Khan for helping her not just financially but also by arranging top-tier doctors for her mother. In 2023, she lost her mother after a long battle with illness.

In 2024, Sawant revealed that she was battling a tumour in her uterus and shared that Salman Khan helped her once again by covering her medical bills. For someone who has witnessed firsthand how money can change a person's status in society, Rakhi Sawant's primary focus now appears to be remaining financially independent and affluent. As long as she has money, she does not care what the world thinks of her.

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