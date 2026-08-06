Salman Khan's PRP Therapy For Hair Loss Sparks Curiosity: Side Effects, Risks And Cost In India

Producer Shailendra Singh shared last week that he witnessed Salman Khan undergoing a hair treatment while eating biryani, people have been eager to learn more about the process.

Recalling the incident, the producer told Cyrus Broacha, "In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There's a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you're sitting next to him, but you're actually talking through the mirror."

In the latest video, Dr Huma Shaikh, a general practitioner and certified cosmetologist, took to Instagram to share what PRP (platelet-rich plasma) is all about and how it can help men achieve a head full of hair.

What Is PRP

The cosmetologist shared, "PRP is a minimally invasive procedure in which your own blood is processed to concentrate platelets, and that plasma is injected into the scalp to stimulate hair follicles."

She said that many people found it weird that Salman Khan underwent the procedure so casually while enjoying a plate of biryani. However, this reveals something interesting about the process.

The expert shared that the process is performed under local anesthesia with very fine needles; therefore, most people can undergo it comfortably.

What You Should Know Before Going For PRP

Much like every procedure, PRP delivers the best results only under favourable conditions.

"It works best in the early stages of hair thinning by improving hair density and reducing shedding," the cosmetologist said, adding that the process cannot bring back completely dead hair follicles or reverse advanced baldness.

"So if you're losing hair, don't wait until it's too late. Early evaluation gives you the best chance of seeing results," she said in conclusion.

According to an article by Apollo Hospitals, the cost of PRP therapy in India is estimated to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000. Only after an evaluation can an expert confirm the exact amount a person will incur.

PRP Therapy: Risks And Side Effects

According to a Johns Hopkins Medicine study, PRP injections can help with ligament, tendon, joint, and muscle injuries, osteoarthritis, post-surgical healing, skin rejuvenation, and hair loss. While it's a low-risk and minimally invasive procedure, it has a couple of side effects, though nothing major.

Since PRP injections are made from a person's own plasma and cells, the risk of infection is significantly lower than with most other injectable treatments. However, a few less common risks include:

Tissue damage

Bleeding

Nerve injuries

Infection

Therefore, it is necessary to speak to a doctor before going ahead with the procedure. A healthcare professional can guide you better and help minimise potential risks and side effects.

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