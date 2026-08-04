<i>Ex-Roadies</i> Judge Raghu Ram Reveals Why He Shaved His Head

Hair loss is often linked to insecurity, anxiety and the pressure to hide thinning hair. Television host, producer, and actor Raghu Ram, however, chose a different path. Instead of trying to cover it, he embraced his changing appearance.

Opening up about his decision to shave his head, Raghu revealed that he had no interest in trying to hide his receding hairline and instead decided to go completely bald. Speaking to Digital Commentary, Raghu recalled how he dealt with hair fall in a straightforward manner.

“Actually mere baal jhad rahe the. Mere paas do option the. Ya toh kisi tareeke se dhakho aur chhupao. Mere ko woh nahi chahiye tha. Baal ja rahe na, udaate hain. Khatam karte hain tanta. Razor use kara aur saaf kar diya (Actually, my hair was falling off. I had two options. Either cover it up and hide it. I didn't want that. My hair was falling, so I decided to let it go. End the fuss. I used a razor and cleaned it off),” he said, explaining that he preferred accepting the change instead of worrying about it.

He also shared a humorous memory of the first challenge he faced after shaving his head. Recalling stepping out during a cold December in Delhi, Raghu quipped, “December tha Dilli mein. Aap agar fridge khuloge aur apna sar freezer mein doge, jo aapko thand lagegi, woh mereko bahar aate hi lagi. Bhar lagi aas paas (It was December in Delhi. If you open the fridge and put your head in the freezer, you will feel cold. I felt it as soon as I stepped outside. I felt it. I felt like I was covered in ice).”

"Tab mujhe samajh mein aaya ki baal bane hain sardi se bachane ke liye. That was tough (That's when I realised hair exists to protect you from the cold).”

Reflecting on how the look shaped his public image, Raghu added that he was glad he embraced baldness. He explained that shaving his head also became a way to challenge the stereotypes often attached to bald men.

He shared in Hindi, “But I'm so happy I made that decision because I don't think if I had hair, there would have been so much fascination about me. We have certain perceptions… we see fat people as comedians, bald people as villains, and girls wearing less clothes as vamps… It's a stereotype. I had to break that stereotype.”

“But it's not like that. I became a villain. People had never seen a bald guy like this before. Because of me, I even made Rajiv shave his head,” he concluded.