Breast Cancer Survivor Shares What Her Hair Looks Like After Chemotherapy

In 2024, breast cancer reportedly caused 694,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report released in July 2026. It was the most common cancer in women in 164 out of 186 countries that year.

Battling it and surviving is a tough journey. Many survivors have to rebuild themselves once they are through with the treatment. Chloe Williams is a UK-based breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021. As a survivor, she continues to share her journey and inspire women across the globe to fight this hard battle.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share how chemotherapy made her lose her hair and eyelashes. She also revealed how her hair grew back after the treatment and documented her journey of accepting the change.

Woman Shares How Her Hair Looks Like After Breast Cancer Treatment

On the first day of chemotherapy in October 2021, she had a head full of hair. At the end of the month, she decided to shave her head as the treatment was going to make her hair fall off.

"I didn't recognise the woman looking back at me," she wrote on a mirror selfie. In January 2022, she was still undergoing treatment, and by February, she saw the first signs of hair regrowth. "Hello fluff!" she wrote.

"Hair stopped falling out, but my eyelashes were disappearing," she wrote in a selfie taken in March 2022. Chloe confessed that she was wearing false lashes in the picture. In April, her head appeared to be fully covered with hair in a picture showing her nursing her toddler.

In May, her hair looked weird, but she started to love the pixie cut in June. By the end of June, she started noticing the chemo curls. It's a common phenomenon among many cancer survivors, where their hair starts growing curly, wavy, or even in a different colour than it was before chemotherapy.

"Chemo curls coming thick and fast," she wrote in a July 2022 image and revealed that she had her first-ever trim since her hair started growing back after chemotherapy. By November, Chloe realised that her hair was growing upwards rather than downwards.

"I just accepted the bed head stage at this point," the cancer survivor wrote in a January 2023 selfie. By February, her hair was long enough for her to start using a headband.

"If you're in one of the early stages right now, this is your reminder that it won't stay that way forever," Chloe wrote, encouraging other women battling breast cancer.

"Your hair will grow. Your confidence will return. And one day you'll look back at these photos, just like I am today," she said, concluding her post.

Today, she has healthy curly locks, and she flaunts them confidently in her pictures and videos.

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