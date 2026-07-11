Sonali Bendre Reveals Her Diet And Fitness Routine: 'I Eat One-And-A-Half Meals A Day'

Sonali Bendre is recently basking in the success of Raakh, a crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. The intense drama has earned praise from audiences, critics, and fellow actors for Bendre's performance.

The actor recently opened up about her diet and fitness routine in an interview with Mashable India. Speaking to the host, she shared how she controls her portions and how scared she was when she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic cancer in 2018.

Sonali Bendre's Diet

When the host pointed out that she does not eat much, Bendre shared that she had just broken her fast. She confessed that when she shared a meal with him, she had probably been fasting for more than 16 hours.

"I do 18-20 hours of fasting," Bendre revealed, adding that she follows intermittent fasting. She also shared that she eats only "one-and-a-half meals a day". Sometimes, she has two meals a day, but most of the time, she fasts for 18-20 hours and eats only one-and-a-half meals a day.

Sonali Bendre's Cancer Battle

Bendre revealed that when she was first diagnosed with cancer, which had spread to her brain, she was understandably scared. "Thodi der ka emotion hai [You feel scared for a short while]," she added.

The Raakh actor said that there is no benefit to being scared because one can end up ruining whatever time they have. Bendre added that she was scared for a short while but then faced her fear and stayed consistent throughout her treatment.

Speaking at Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Sonali Bendre revealed that when primary tests were conducted, she wasn't expecting cancer to be the diagnosis.

"It was not a conversation everybody was having," she said, adding that it happened to "someone somewhere". She wanted to avoid rumours and speculations; hence, she shared the news on Instagram. "I wanted it to be my narrative," she added.

Bendre revealed that she was initially in denial. "If I had caught it early, I wouldn't have to live with these side effects all my life," she shared, referring to the long-term impact of her treatment even years later.

She further revealed that her husband, Goldie Behl, took charge immediately after her diagnosis and took her to New York for treatment. "I can only thank him for it and nothing else," she said.

Over the years, Bendre has revealed that she follows a healthy routine, works out, and eats clean. After surviving cancer, she has been advocating for early detection and spreading awareness about the terminal disease.

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