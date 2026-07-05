Sonali Bendre Says Cancer Treatment Made Her Skin "Overly Sensitive" To The Sun

Sonali Bendre has shared the simple morning routine and skincare rituals she follows to stay healthy and care for her skin. The actress revealed that habits like drinking plenty of water, relying on face oils and practising intermittent fasting have become an integral part of her wellness journey. She also opened up about how her skincare routine has evolved since her cancer treatment.

Sonali Bendre's Morning Routine

In an interview with Tweak India, Sonali Bendre shared that the first thing she does in the morning is smile. "I have promised myself that unless I smile, I'm not getting off my bed. I have a few beauty hacks that I do, which I think work for me. Then there is like a litre full of water," the actress said.

Sonali Bendre follows it with a small cup of black coffee with cloves. She also uses plenty of facial oil, which she credits with helping clear her sinuses, ease inflammation, and boost circulation. "I'm a no-breakfast person. I don't have breakfast. I fast. My first meal is somewhere in the middle of the day. I eat after 18 to 20 hours," she added.

Skincare After Cancer Treatment

Sonali Bendre further spoke about her skincare routine, which used to be simple in her earlier years. "Just wash your face and just don't do anything when you're not working. Now, I think I need to look after it a bit, especially after my cancer treatment; the skin has become overly sensitive to the sun," the actress shared.

Now, she uses sunscreen, gets regular oil massages and moisturises regularly.

Sonali recalled that her grandmother, who lived to 75, was known for her jet-black hair. Growing up, oiling her hair was one of the things she learned from her family, and she loved doing it with her sisters and mother at home.

"I used to really enjoy oiling my hair with my sisters and mother at home. All of us oiling each other's hair was kind of a thing. It was such a community thing, I would say. So I think I still do that whenever I find the time. I'm just oiling my hair," she said.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the Prime Video series Raakh alongside Ali Fazal and Aamir Bashir.

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