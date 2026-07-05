Gauri Spratt Marries Aamir Khan: A Look At Her Bengaluru Home, Salon Business And More

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan are now married. The couple took their wedding vows at the actor's Bandra residence on July 5 after dating for more than two years. Attending their union were around 150 family members and friends.

Before making his relationship public with Gauri, Aamir confessed that he was able to keep it a secret because he was away from the buzz. Also, Gauri, while a successful entrepreneur, has managed to keep her life private, away from the eyes of the media.

Gauri Spratt's Childhood

Gauri reportedly comes from a multicultural family. Her mother, Rita, has Punjabi-Irish heritage, while her father, Robert Spratt, has Tamil-British roots. Her grandfather was reportedly a British-born columnist and writer. In the 1920s, he moved to India and participated in the freedom struggle.

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur spent her childhood in Ooty, attending Blue Mountain School from 1990 to 1996. She later moved to London to complete her higher studies in fashion design and photography at the University of the Arts London.

Gauri Spratt has a son, Quinn, from her previous marriage, who reportedly attended her wedding with Aamir Khan.

Gauri Spratt's Career, Business, And Net Worth

While Gauri suddenly became a paparazzi favourite after she and Aamir made their relationship public, she was a well-known name in the beauty industry. The entrepreneur followed her mother's footsteps. She ran a beauty centre in Bengaluru, and Gauri found herself inclined towards the grooming industry.

Before launching her salon business, she handled fabric sourcing from Bengaluru and worked as a garment designer. She has been a partner and director at BBlunt, a prominent Indian hair care and styling brand, since 2007. She also currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Reportedly, she is also working with Aamir Khan Productions.

According to a Times Now report, Gauri's net worth is between Rs 24 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Gaur Spratt's Properties

Gauri has a residential property in Bengaluru's Whitefield, a premium IT hub and residential district. Her home is also registered as the headquarters for Beyond The Crowd Ventures LLP, her business entity.

She previously owned a hair studio on Magrath Road, Bengaluru, but she sold it a decade ago which further added to her net worth.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Home

In 2025, Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan reportedly shifted to a large and luxurious flat in Bandra, Mumbai. It is located in the vicinity of the actor's old house. The sea-facing property is reportedly valued between Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married today at their Bandra residence. The couple registered their marriage in the presence of their children, family members, and close friends, including Ashutosh Gowarikar.

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