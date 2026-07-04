Inside Aamir Khan's Rs 1,800 Crore Empire: Rs 60 Crore Mumbai Home, Panchgani Farmhouse, Swanky Cars

Aamir Khan is not only a perfectionist when it comes to filmmaking, but also a master when it comes to building wealth. The Lagaan star owns multiple properties in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Panchgani, premium rides, and a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills, an affluent city in Los Angeles County, California, USA.

The actor is currently busy preparing for his wedding with Gauri Spratt, a fashion and lifestyle professional, which will reportedly take place at his Bandra home in the presence of 150 family members and close friends. As the actor's residence undergoes a grand makeover for the special occasion, here's a look inside his multi-crore empire.

Aamir Khan's Net Worth

With a career spanning over five decades in the entertainment industry, Aamir Khan has featured in more than 50 films. He debuted as a child artist in 1973, and today, he is known for his stellar performances in Dangal, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Lagaan, Dil, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, and Dil Chahta Hai, among others.

In 1999, the actor became a producer and founded Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). In July 2024, Firstpost reported that Aamir Khan's net worth was around Rs 1,862 crore.

Real Estate Properties In Mumbai

According to a MagicBricks report, Khan owns multiple properties in Mumbai. An apartment in Hill View, another one in Bella Vista, two units in Marina Apartments, approximately 12 units in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, and four units in Wilnomona Apartments.

The actor is reportedly getting married at his Bandra home. According to a 2013 Mid-Day report, he purchased a sea-facing house in Mumbai's Bandra for Rs 60 crore. "The deal was struck for Rs 60 crore for the 5,000-square-foot sea-facing flat spread over two floors," wrote the publication.

The actor reportedly owns a mansion in Beverly Hills too. The hotspot for Hollywood celebrities is also home to Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist. According to a DNA report, the star's luxury house is valued at Rs 75 crore.

While you are keeping count, one must not forget the actor's Panchgani farmhouse. The publication reported that the property was valued at Rs 7 crore and is spread across 2 acres. Think lush greenery, manicured lawns, scenic views, and open verandahs. Tucked away amid nature, the property allows his family to escape the hustle and bustle of the City of Dreams.

In 2012, Aamir Khan told Times Entertainment that he bought 22 houses in Shahbad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. He bought them from his uncles and said, "This was a sentimental decision. I have hardly spent time in Shahabad, but it is my ancestral home, and there is a bond. When I heard that some of my cousins wanted to sell their homes because they have moved on in life, I expressed a desire to buy it back from them. I have said it earlier, and I'm repeating myself that some day I will definitely try out farming. This land is ideal for farming, and I want to go to Shahabad and give farming a shot."

Aamir Khan's Car Collection

According to GQ India, Aamir Khan's garage is home to luxury cars. He owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, priced between Rs 6.95 crore and Rs 7.95 crore. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz S600, which costs Rs 10.5 crore.

As per GoMechanic, he also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, BMW 6-Series, Toyota Innova, Toyota Vellfire, and Mahindra XUV500.

Also Read | Inside Aamir Khan's Bandra Home Surrounded By Greenery: 'Feels Like You're In Khandala'