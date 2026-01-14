Aamir Khan Reveals Losing 18 Kg On An Anti-Inflammatory Diet For Migraines: 'It Worked Like Magic'

Aamir Khan is entering 2026 with a renewed focus on well-being. The actor has revealed that he has lost 18 kilograms while following an anti-inflammatory diet, a decision he took primarily to manage persistent migraines, not to chase a particular look.

Weight Loss That Came By Default

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama ahead of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Aamir shared how the transformation happened almost unintentionally. Laughing about the change, he said, "Eighteen kilos, actually."

Explaining the reason behind it, the actor added, "It happened by default. The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me."

The results, he said, went far beyond the scales. "I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs, my migraines have also reduced considerably," he revealed.

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on foods that are believed to reduce chronic inflammation in the body, a condition linked to issues such as migraines, joint pain, and fatigue. It typically prioritises fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats such as olive oil, while limiting ultra-processed foods, refined sugars, and items high in trans fats.

While Aamir has not disclosed the specifics of his meal plan, his experience suggests that the dietary shift has not only led to visible weight loss but has also delivered meaningful health benefits.

