Bhumi Pednekar On Women Judging Her 40-Kg Weight Loss Journey: "<i>Aapne Bhi</i> Ozempic <i>Liya Hai</i>?"

Bhumi Pednekar made quite a buzz with her Bollywood debut in 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha. But what grabbed more eyeballs was her impressive weight loss afterwards. Now, in a recent conversation, Bhumi spoke candidly about how people today believe that losing extra weight is impossible without injectables.

Bhumi Pednekar On People Judging Her Excessive Weight Loss

Bhumi Pednekar recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her.

Addressing how it really bothers her when people make assumptions about one's weight loss journey, Bhumi said, "So basically, for this other character, I lost a lot of weight. I was in hospital recovering from dengue. I lost 12 kg and half my hair. The pain you go through is unmatched. It was Diwali, and people were bursting crackers, while I had a splitting headache until I reached the hospital."

Speaking about how she was even questioned about Ozempic, Bhumi added, "People have even asked me if I've had a rib removed. What about the fact that I've put 10 years into working out and eating right? In Delhi, women straight up come to me and ask, 'Aap ne bhi Ozempic ya Mounjaro liya hai?' I know enough people who have taken Ozempic and genuinely needed that medical assistance, so I will never judge anyone for it. But the fact is, I lost 40 kg and more without injectables."

Bhumi was hospitalised for dengue in November 2023. She updated her fans about it by sharing a selfie on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar On Challenges Of Going Vegetarian: "I Gained A Lot Of Weight"

In the same conversation, Bhumi revealed why she became a vegetarian. The 36-year-old shared that her journey towards meat-free living began due to "moral issues" after she adopted a puppy.

"I've been working in the space of sustainability for a while, and there was a lot of information that came my way. I was just like, 'Okay.' It just switched. The first year was very tough. I gained a lot of weight because I didn't know what to do," she admitted.

Bhumi added, "I was like, 'I'm eating that much cottage cheese,' and there was just chaos in my life. But I figured out what my meal should actually consist of and how to bring in protein. Even protein is such a bastardised topic in my opinion, because there was a point where I was getting in like 120 grams. This is what worked for my body. My inflammation was skyrocketing. Now, I consume about 60 grams of protein."

When Soha Ali Khan asked how Bhumi found the right sources of protein as a vegetarian, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared her food habits.

Bhumi said, "Something that I do take is a protein shake because I can't avoid it, especially when I'm working out. I'm very conscious of the foods that I eat, which are strong sources of protein. So I do consume cottage cheese, broccoli, a little soy because a lot of it aggravates me, and chia seeds."

Work

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the 2025 Netflix series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress will soon appear in Danish Aslam's rom-com titled Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum with Imran Khan.