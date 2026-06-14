Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Rs 1.3 Lakh Suit, Heels At Aamir Khan Productions' 25 Years

Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions will complete 25 years on June 15. To mark the milestone, Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker hosted a special screening in Mumbai on June 13, attended by Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan.

Needless to say, Bebo served glamorous looks. She was wearing a pink suit and posed with Aamir and Salman, both of whom she has shared the silver screen with in her career spanning over 26 years.

Kareena Stuns In Rs 1.3 Lakh Suit, Heels At Aamir Khan Productions' 25 Years

Kareena Kapoor turned heads in a stunning pink suit. A quick search through Google Lens reveals that it was sourced from the shelves of Ekaya Banaras. Priced at Rs 41,975, the silk suit was inspired by artist Amrita Sher-Gil.

It featured intricate, handwoven cutwork Banarasi accents, adding detail to the silhouette and reflecting light. Soft silk was used to create this traditional outfit, effortlessly blending comfort and style. Its fluid drape makes it a perfect fit for the season. The flared kurta was paired with straight pants and a matching sheer dupatta.

To elevate the look, Kareena opted for Aquazzura heels. The original price of the 85 embellished satin sandals is 835 euros (approximately Rs 91,874). A single pair includes 30 components, each hand-assembled by craftsmen.

Further elevating her look were statement, encrusted earrings by KK Jewels. The actor ditched a necklace and opted for rings and a bangle stack.

For her hairstyle, Bebo opted for a classic neat bun. The actor's makeup was in tones of pink with a highlighted finish on the high points of her face. She painted her lips with a nude shade and lined her hazel green eyes with kohl. Her small bindi tied the whole look together.

Kareena Kapoor never misses a chance to slay and always delivers a fresh look for her style playbook.

Also Read | How Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Red Lehenga For Jodhaa Akbar Was Created, Designer Neeta Lulla Reveals

