Why Salman Khan, 60, Says 'Every Day Is A Cheat Day' For Him: "I'll Eat What I'll Eat"

Salman Khan often catches fans' attention with glimpses of his chiselled physique on social media. His Instagram is filled with motivational posts showing him working out at the gym or riding a bike on the streets. The 60-year-old actor is known for maintaining strict fitness routines, and he has now opened up about his diet, including his protein intake and avoiding rotis.

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Salman Khan told Variety India on their YouTube channel, "Every day is a cheat day for me. I'd rather spend that extra 20 minutes in the gym or the extra one hour in the gym, but I'll eat what I'll eat. I don't do steamed."

"The amount of protein that I need to eat, I just eat...no matter how tasty the food is...I will take one tablespoon of rice. I don't touch rotis. That's it. And then whatever protein I need, I try to finish it with that one tablespoon of rice."

In March 2025, his fitness trainer, Rakkesh R Uddiyar, opened up in an exclusive interview with Mint about his diet. He shared that Khan does not follow any fad diet, but he strictly eats five meals a day.

"In the morning, he has porridge, eggs, and fruits. In the afternoon, he eats home-cooked food, either fish or chicken," the trainer added.

"He only eats home food, cooked by his mother. No matter what food you bring him, he would say, "Ghar ka khana do. Mummy ne jo banaya wahi khana lagao. Wahi khaunga (I will eat home-cooked food, made by my mom)," he further shared with the publication.

Salman Khan eats almost everything, but he is particular about portion sizes in his meals. The trainer shared that the actor prefers more vegetables compared to rice on his plate.

"His salads are a priority. When preparing for an action scene, he starts reducing his food intake two months in advance. Once the shoot is done, he returns to his normal diet. There is no particular diet plan. He is a healthy eating guy," the fitness coach concluded.



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