Salman Khan Reveals His First Big Splurge Was A Rs 9 Lakh Rolex For Salim Khan: "I Did Not Have Money For It"

Salman Khan, who reportedly lives in a Rs 100 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and has a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, once did not have enough money to buy a Rs 9 lakh Rolex watch. In a recent interview with Variety India, the Sikandar star shared that he somehow bought that watch for Salim Khan, and it was his first big purchase.

Salman Khan Reveals His First Big Splurge Was A Rs 9 Lakh Rolex For Salim Khan

"The first expensive thing was... I bought a watch for my father, a Rolex, which when I started wearing watches again, he gave me that watch to wear (sic)," he shared.

"When I got the watch, I did not have the money for it, but I liked the watch for my father. At that point, it must have cost something like Rs 9 lakh. I had only Rs 4 lakh," he confessed. He somehow bought the watch and promised to pay the remaining amount within the next 4-6 months.

Remembering the moment when he gifted the watch to his father, Salim Khan reprimanded him, "Abhi kaam nahi shuru hua hai aur tumne ye sab harkatein shuru kar di hain [Work has not even begun yet, and you have already started splurging]."

However, when he saw the watch, he called it "a piece of jewellery."

The Tiger 3 actor confessed that he stopped wearing watches for 26-28 years, but started again later. When he did, Salim Khan gave him the Rolex that Salman had bought for him years ago.

"If you see me wearing watches, that does not mean they are mine," he quipped, adding that most of them belong to his friends. "It goes to them," he said.

Refusing the narrative that he has a collection of expensive watches, he shut down the rumours, saying, "I just have that one Rolex."

Salman Khan might not have a collection of watches, but he has certainly invested in real estate properties and cars. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Raja Shivaji as the warrior Jiva Mahala.

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