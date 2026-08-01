Neelam Kothari, 56, Reveals Her Diet And Fitness Secrets: 'Protein' Pizza, Workouts, Early Dinners

Neelam Kothari is an Indian actor and jewellery designer. While she impressed her fans with her roles in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Ilzaam, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she has been carrying forward her family legacy of jewellery designing as a fourth-generation jeweller with Neelam Jewels.

The actor has also begun her YouTube journey quite recently and has been sharing the ins and outs of her life. From showcasing her home to sharing her routine with fans, Neelam already has 57,000 subscribers on her channel. In a recent vlog, the 56-year-old shared her everyday routine.

Starting the Day With Warm Water

At 8:30 am, Neelam Kothari starts her day with warm water, a concoction made with a pinch of salt, the juice of half a lemon, and saffron, which she claims does wonders for her skin. "I drink this every morning," she said in the video.

After her warm water, the actor drinks the juice of two amlas as a shot. She drinks the fresh juice because the bottled version contains preservatives. "It's amazing for detoxification and is a rich source of Vitamin C," the jewellery designer claimed.

Morning Beverage

At 9 am, the The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star enjoys her morning beverage, coffee with coconut milk. "That is my favourite thing in the morning. I look forward to my coffee with coconut milk," she shared in the vlog.

Breakfast And Supplements

At around 10 am, Neelam Kothari has her breakfast, which is an omelette made with two egg whites and one yolk. "I try to make sure this is my first meal of the day," she said, adding that it is not only rich in protein but also easy to digest.

After breakfast, she takes her supplements, including B-complex vitamins, Omega-3, Vitamin D, DHEA, and Lipo-Glutathione. Depending on the dosage prescribed by her doctor, she divides them throughout the week. She emphasised that women should take supplements after 50 to support their health and ensure they are not deficient in any nutrients.

Lunch And Evening Snack

Neelam Kothari's lunch includes a pizza, but not the carb-heavy one that we all love to indulge in. She follows her friend's recipe, in which the base is made of egg whites with finely chopped broccoli added to it. She tops it with oregano and chilli flakes. The actor claimed that it is highly rich in protein and has zero carbohydrates.

Around 3 pm, the actor has her protein shake made with plant-based protein, decaf coffee, coconut milk, a sugar-free sweetener, ice, and water.

Workout

Neelam Kothari works out around 4 pm every evening. From functional training and warm-ups to squats, burpees, and push-ups, the actor trains for an hour with a professional thrice a week. For the remaining days, she ensures she goes for a walk or does cardio for an hour.

Early Dinner

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain star is a fan of having an early dinner, and she has it by 6 pm. For this particular vlog, she made a healthy Frankie with chicken marinated in spices and curd, vegetables tossed in spices, and a base of egg and beetroot-quinoa tortilla wraps. The actor dipped her roll in mint chutney and relished it.

Also Read | Neelam Kothari Adds Alum To DIY Face Pack, Dermatologist Explains The Risks