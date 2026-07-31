From 110 Kg To 88 Kg: How Kerala Businessman Lost 22 Kg In 60 Days With High-Protein Diet

An entrepreneur from Kerala who lost 22 kg in 60 days has shared his weight loss journey with others looking for inspiration to pull off a similar miracle. Dr Shibin Mathew once weighed 110 kg, but his rigorous routine and a strict diet plan and lifestyle changes led to a dramatic transformation.



Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “The discipline was tough, but the results speak for themselves.” He then shared the precise daily high-protein diet that helped him shed the extra weight.

Daily Diet For Weight Loss

He would start his day with a cup of coffee, two eggs, and two scoops of high-protein yoghurt topped with chilli oil. This meal combines high-protein foods, caffeine, and spicy fats to promote the feeling of fullness and boost metabolism. This breakfast choice also stabilises blood sugar and prevents mid-morning crashes.

For lunch, Mathew's go-to meal was one chicken breast with the side of one egg and one scoop of high-protein yoghurt. For salads, he chose fresh cucumbers. This combination provides lean protein to keep you full.

It also includes healthy fats and low-calorie vegetables with high water content to aid weight loss. For a vegetarian option, he suggested swapping eggs with half cup of firm, crumbled, pan-seared tofu and chicken with tempeh or seitan grilled with seasonings.

He further shared that after lunch he usually consumed small portions of food. In the evening he used to stick to one cup of coffee and one apple at night before going to bed.

Sharing the extreme diet routine, he added, “Strict deficit, high protein, zero excuses. This was a rapid, aggressive cut for my specific goals.”

He further advised people not to follow any diet routine blindly and urged them to listen to their body and consult professionals before starting an extreme deficit like this one.