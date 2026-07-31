Inside Mumbai's Celebrity Property Game: Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer Are Betting On Just 3 Neighbourhoods

Bollywood's biggest property battle is unfolding across a remarkably small stretch of Mumbai.

From Bandstand and Pali Hill to Worli, Juhu and Versova, celebrities are pouring crores into trophy homes where privacy, pedigree and an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea command staggering premiums.

Bandra West remains the industry's favourite address. Bandstand and Carter Road offer sea views and instant access to Mumbai's most coveted promenades, while Pali Hill provides greenery, privacy and a neighbourhood already packed with celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

Homes in Pali Hill reportedly cost between Rs 67,000 and Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft. Sea-facing apartments on Carter Road and Bandstand can fetch Rs 80,000 to more than Rs 1.38 lakh per sq ft, a premium of 50% to 75% over comparable inland properties.

That premium was closer to 30% in 2016. It has widened because Mumbai can construct another luxury tower, but it cannot create another coastline. Every sea-facing home sold reduces an already finite pool. For wealthy buyers, the view, promenade lifestyle and prestige of the address justify the difference.

Ranveer Singh secured one of Bandstand's biggest prizes with a Rs 119 crore quadruplex in Sagar Resham, close to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. Spread across the 16th to 19th floors, it reportedly offers 11,266 sq ft of carpet area, a 1,300 sq ft terrace and a private lift. Deepika Padukone's firm later bought an adjacent apartment for around Rs 17.8 crore, creating what appears to be a family cluster.

Nearby, John Abraham purchased a century-old bungalow on St Martin Road for Rs 84 crore. The property spans roughly 11,000 sq ft, with stamp duty alone reportedly costing Rs 5.04 crore. He had earlier acquired another bungalow in Khar for Rs 70.83 crore.

Pali Hill is also home to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's six-storeyed Krishna Raj bungalow. Estimated to be worth Rs 250 crore, the family mansion reportedly features vertical gardens, a swimming pool and an entire floor for their daughter Raha. Alia also owns a Rs 13.11 crore apartment in Juhu.

Kriti Sanon has joined the Pali Hill rush with a Rs 78.2 crore sea-facing penthouse spread across 6,636 sq ft.

Worli, meanwhile, is selling connectivity with its luxury. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road have dramatically improved access to South Mumbai. Average prices hover around Rs 75,000 per sq ft, while homes in premium sea-facing towers can command Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per sq ft.

Three Sixty West, with its private elevators, hotel-style services and Ritz-Carlton-managed luxury, has attracted Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently sold their 6,830 sq ft apartment there for Rs 80 crore, reportedly recording a 117% appreciation.

Juhu remains attractive for its beach access, larger usable spaces and comparatively lower average rate of about Rs 57,600 per sq ft. Versova is emerging as the next luxury outpost. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli bought a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Godrej Skyshore for Rs 18.29 crore, while Tabu reportedly purchased a home in the same project for more than Rs 10 crore.

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