Inside Aamir Khan's Bandra Home Surrounded By Greenery: 'Feels Like You're In Khandala'

Aamir Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to films and acting, but only a few know that his desire to chase perfection also reflects in his Bandra home. Unlike other actors, his home does not appear grand or be equipped with chandeliers, yet it is perfect because of its earthy vibes and the greenery surrounding it.

In a recent interaction with the media, Aamir Khan revealed that he would be getting married to Gauri Spratt on July 5 at his Bandra home. The intimate ceremony would include only 150 family members and close friends.

According to a MagicBricks report, the Lagaan star owns many properties across Bandra, Mumbai. Republic World reported that the private ceremony will be hosted at Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, which are collectively estimated to be worth Rs 70 crore.

Inside Aamir Khan's Home

In an interview with Mashable in 2025, Aamir Khan shared a glimpse of his home that exudes old-world charm. He shared that his mother planted a peepal tree (sacred fig) when his brother Faisal Khan was born. "It is one year younger than me," the actor told the host.

He shared that when the tree reached only the second floor, he used to fly kites from the balcony. As Aamir opened the door to his home, his dogs - Sundari and Imli - greeted him. The floor, lined with terracotta tiles, exudes earthy vibes.

The living room-cum-dining space has ample ventilation. The window sills are adorned with green plants. On the right-hand side is a chest on top of which paintings are arranged. The walls between the windows are adorned with art. The dining table, made of wood, is the centrepiece of the room, and behind it is a foosball table.

Aamir Khan took the host to the balcony, surrounded by trees, vines, and plants. "If you sit here, you will feel like you are in Khandala or something. We get the best birds over here. Yahan par rare birds aati hain [Rare birds visit this balcony]. This is my favourite spot," said the actor.

In an old post, Ira Khan shared pictures from what appeared to be an entertainment room. Equipped with a giant screen and comfortable chairs, it is a perfect spot for the family to watch films and series. In yet another post, he shared an image from a living room that extends and seamlessly blends into the balcony.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding

According to NDTV sources, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will get married on July 5. The marriage registration will take place in the first half of the day.

The guest list is quite limited, with only 150 people expected to bless the couple on their special day. Some guests will be travelling from overseas to be a part of the celebration. Sources also suggest that Aamir and Gauri's children will attend the wedding.

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