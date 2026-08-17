Decoding Rishab Shetty's IIFM Look: Black Kurta With Gandaberunda Motif And Silk Dhoti

Rishab Shetty has added two new honours to his growing list of achievements at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) 2026. The Kannada actor and filmmaker won the Best Director award for Kantara: Chapter 1 and was also given the Leadership in Cinema award.

While the awards became a proud moment for Rishab, his appearance on the international stage also caught attention. Instead of choosing a flashy outfit, he stayed close to his Karnataka roots with a simple traditional look.

His wife Pragathi Shetty, who also worked as the costume designer on Kantara, designed a black kurta, which he paired with a handwoven pure silk dhoti. His ivory dhoti had a zari border, while the kurta's most special part was the Gandaberunda embroidery, which gave it a rich finish without making the outfit look too heavy.

In a statement, Pragathi Shetty said, “To create an authentic and classic look, we chose a traditional dhoti and kurta. The fabric was an important part of bringing the entire look together. For the dhoti, we chose handwoven pure silk, which gives the outfit a rich, traditional feel with a natural elegance. The zari border adds a subtle festive touch, enhancing the look without making it too elaborate. For the kurta, we selected a soft, handwoven black silk-cotton fabric that is lightweight, comfortable, and has a refined texture. It also allows for ease of movement while maintaining a neat and elegant appearance.”

“I wanted the fabrics to feel authentic and rooted in our traditions while also being comfortable and easy to carry. Together, the silk and silk-cotton create a beautiful balance of tradition, comfort, and understated sophistication. To express a sense of gratitude and pride towards Karnataka, we incorporated Gandaberunda embroidery, a powerful and iconic symbol of the state. The Gandaberunda is a two-headed mythical bird that represents strength, courage, power, and resilience. It has deep cultural and historical significance in Karnataka and is closely associated with the state's rich heritage.”

For Pragathi Shetty, the Gandaberunda was more than just an embroidery on the kurta. She wanted the design to show Rishab's connection to Karnataka, its people, and its traditions. The symbol was kept small and simple so that it matched the outfit without taking all the attention.