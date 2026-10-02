Manisha Koirala, 56, Shows How She Stays Fit With Yoga, Mobility Exercises, And Strength Training

Manisha Koirala has long championed a balanced approach to wellness, and her latest fitness routine reflects the same. The actor shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram, combining mindful yoga stretches with strength-training exercises.

She started by focusing on flexibility and did a few yoga stretches before moving into strength training. Manisha did the classic cat-cow pose to maximise spinal mobility. She then moved to the thread-the-needle stretch, a shoulder and upper-back stretch that improves mid-back rotation and relieves upper-back, shoulder, and neck tension. She finished off the stretches with lunging poses to improve lower-body mobility.

The actor then moved to strength training and started with lunges using small dumbbells. This powerful exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes and improves core stability. Next, she did lateral leg movements with dumbbells to target the outer thighs, then did a few reps of leg raises and leg circles while lying on the mat.

Take A Look At The Video:

Sharing the video, Manisha wrote, "The best part of working since my teenage years is I get to decide how I want to lead my semi-retired life.”

Manisha Koirala Talks About Her Fitness Journey

The Heeramandi star's Instagram feed is flooded with gym vlogs that document her fitness journey. Previously, Manisha shared a post and opened up about her struggle with weight loss and overall fitness. “The body I had years ago isn't the body I have today. It doesn't need punishment. It needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder,” she shared, adding that she adopted a holistic approach to wellness for four months and started seeing results.

“I'm still some distance from where I want to be, but I feel stronger, healthier and, most importantly, hopeful," the actor added.

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer in 2012. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in 2013. Since then, the actor has been taking extra care of her overall health.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala, 'Ex-Rebel Without A Cause', Has A Message For Gen Z