Watch: Eva Longoria Checks Out How Aishwarya Rai's Red Hair Would Look On Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé during Paris Fashion Week. The Bollywood icon unveiled a dramatic look with rich, fiery red hair. The deep, wine-toned hue added a bold edge to her signature glamour, commanding attention as she stepped onto the runway.

A fun behind-the-scenes video from the show captured a candid moment between Aishwarya and Eva Longoria. The video showed Aishwarya and Eva dressed in black silk robes getting ready for the show. Eva was sitting in a chair when Aishwarya hugged her from behind. Eva could not help but notice how the Bollywood icon's luxurious long red tresses fell on her shoulders. The Desperate Housewives actor immediately went on to hold Aishwarya Rai's hair around her face to see how the red colour looked on her.

Take a look at the video:

Aishwarya Rai's Appearance At The Paris Fashion Week

On September 28, Aishwarya Rai walked the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway in an all-black couture ensemble. The actor was seen wearing a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, which was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. She opted for a two-piece black velvet gown adorned with 3D fringe embroidery. The gown featured a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cinched waist. It extended into a floor-grazing hem, adding drama to the runway look.

Aishwarya's look was paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection. The gorgeous cape featured pearl and crystal embellishments along the borders.

For accessories, Aishwarya went for a diamond-encrusted tiara and diamond rights to complete the look. She opted for winged eyeliner and a bold red lip paired with rounded cheeks to further complement the look.

Alongside Aishwarya, the ninth edition brought together a global roster of L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and celebrities. The line up included stars such as Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Hugs Celine Dion At Paris Fashion Week, Fans Call It A 'Motherquake'