Tara Sutaria Shares Simple Etiquette Rules Everyone Can Follow

Etiquette is often treated as a long list of rules about how to sit, eat, speak or behave around others. But at its core, it is much simpler. From where you place your feet while sitting to how you maintain eye contact during a conversation, small details can say a lot about how thoughtfully you carry yourself.

Actor Tara Sutaria recently spoke about the importance of etiquette in a conversation with Pernia Qureshi. When asked what she had learnt from her mother, who was an etiquette coach, Tara explained that etiquette is less about following a strict set of rules and more about being considerate.

“Etiquette is thoughtfulness,” Tara said, before sharing some everyday examples.

One of the things she pointed out was how we sit around other people. Tara explained that sitting with your foot pointing towards someone can be considered bad manners, especially if your foot is touching or facing another person. “It is rude,” she said, highlighting how even something as casual as the way we sit can affect people around us.

She also spoke about keeping elbows off the dining table. While it may not always seem like a major issue, Tara said, “It does not look great,” and can also increase the chances of dropping something or creating a mess.

Eye contact, according to Tara Sutaria, is another important part of good etiquette. Looking at someone while they are speaking shows that you are present and paying attention.

She also touched on the way we interact physically with others. Tara said that when you touch another person, the gesture should be gentle but have “a slight firmness” to show confidence.

And then there is the tone of your voice. For Tara, etiquette is not only about what you do but also about how you make another person feel.

“I think that is what etiquette is all about. It's simple, but I think we complicate it sometimes,” she concluded.

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