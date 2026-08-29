What Is Dyscalculia? Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her Maths Learning Disability

Tara Sutaria has opened up about a personal challenge that affects an important aspect of her life. While discussing financial literacy and the need for women to understand money, the actress revealed she has a disability called dyscalculia.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, Tara Sutaria shared, “I am lucky because my dad helps me with my finances. It is very important to know everything about your banking work, your paperwork, and how to properly manage your finances as a woman. I try to understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability—a maths learning disability. It is called dyscalculia. I try, but more often than not I make a mistake. I need my team. My accounts team looks into everything.”

What Is Dyscalculia

According to Cleveland Clinic, dyscalculia is a learning disorder that affects a person's ability to do math. Much like dyslexia disrupts brain areas involved in reading, dyscalculia affects brain areas involved in math and number-related skills and understanding. Tara shared that although she enjoys investing in real estate, her father often helps her navigate the math involved in managing her money.

Talking about her investments, Tara revealed she has a diverse portfolio. “I am learning as I go. These are conversations I have with my friends, who have the best understanding. I love homes, and I love investing in that,” she added. For the actress, the solution has been a combination of learning, asking questions, and relying on people she trusts when financial matters become difficult to handle.

Dyscalculia can vary from person to person. Someone with this learning disorder may have difficulty with calculations, understanding numerical information, remembering number sequences or dealing with certain practical tasks involving numbers. It is sometimes informally referred to as “math dyslexia”, but the two conditions are not the same. Dyslexia primarily affects reading and language-related skills, while dyscalculia is associated with difficulties involving mathematics and numerical information.

Meanwhile, Tara is currently enjoying attention for her latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the drama stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in other prominent roles.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares How Much Weight She Has Gained During Pregnancy