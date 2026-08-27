"Such A Sweetheart": Makeup Artist Recalls Working With Taapsee Pannu

Working with a Bollywood star can be a dream come true for many. A makeup artist named Surbhie Vij recently got the chance to work with Taapsee Pannu.

After meeting the actress and doing her makeup, Surbhie praised Taapsee for being “so humble, so chilled out, and just very, very easy to be around.” She said the experience made her admire Taapsee even more, not only as an actress but also for the person she is.

Surbhie recalled the moment Taapsee sat in her makeup chair as one of the most special experiences of her career so far. She also expressed hope that she gets another chance to work with Taapsee and create another special moment together.

On Instagram, Surbhie Vij said, “I recently got the chance to do Taapsee Pannu's makeup, and honestly, she was such a sweetheart. The minute she sat on my chair, we just started talking and bahut gappe maari. She's so humble, so chilled out, and just very, very easy to be around.”

“She wanted something simple, subtle, and very much her. So that's exactly what we went for. And when Tapsee saw the final look, she was genuinely so happy and satisfied. Honestly, that reaction made my day. Because yes, getting to do a Bollywood actress's makeup is exciting, but making her feel comfortable, heard, and completely herself -- that's the part I'll remember. Tapsee, it was such a pleasure,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the Netflix film Gandhari, which has already started getting attention after the trailer release. The film follows a mother who refuses to stop searching for her missing daughter and is ready to face any obstacle to find her.

Other than Taapsee, the Devashish Makhija directorial also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan and Chandan Roy. The movie is set to release on September 3.

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