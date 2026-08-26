<i>Toxic</i> Star Yash And Radhika Pandit's Fairytale Romance: Dreamy Goa Engagement To 10-Year Marriage

After much anticipation, Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been released today. The multi-starrer film has been grabbing headlines since the first looks of the cast were shared on social media. From its postponed release to its teaser and trailer sparking controversy, the movie is finally running in theatres.

While the relationships in the film have been shown to be toxic, the real-life love story of Yash and Radhika Pandit is nothing short of a fairytale romance. From co-stars to nearly a decade of marriage, here is a look at the timeline of their relationship.

Yash-Radhika Pandit's Fairytale Romance: Goa Proposal To 10 Years Of Marriage

Yash and Radhika Pandit reportedly first met on the sets of the show Nanda Gokula. Both had preconceived notions about each other. They thought the other had an attitude problem.

In 2008, they featured in Moggina Manasu, a romantic drama. Drama, which was released in 2012, also had them starring opposite each other. Coincidentally, Radhika was not the first choice to play the lead in the movie. In fact, she replaced the original lead, and both actors got the chance to work together again.

By then, the two had become good friends and developed an emotional connection. Soon, they realised they were head over heels in love with each other. Yash played it cool by telling Radhika that he had feelings for someone else and wanted to confess them, while she kept giving him ideas.

On Valentine's Day, Yash confessed his feelings over the phone, and Radhika reportedly said yes six months later. On August 12, 2016, the two got engaged in Goa, and in December, they got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayra, in December 2018 and their son, Yatharv, in October 2019. They reportedly live in a duplex in North Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire. The property features an all-white living room, natural stone floor tiles, and concealed lighting that elevates its luxury decor. The home also has a huge balcony overlooking a manicured golf course.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi, among others. After the action-adventure thriller, Yash will next be seen playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

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