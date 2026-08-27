'<i>Purana Rishta</i>': Samay Raina Jokes About Cyber Cell Over <i>Latent</i> Row Before Honour By Maharashtra Chief Minister

Maharashtra Cyber launched a short film, Digital Arrest, to spread awareness about cybercrime, along with the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem. Along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the event was attended by many celebrities in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonali Bendre, Sharad Kelkar, Javed Jaffrey and Mangesh Desai, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan and comedian Samay Raina, were among the attendees who also contributed to the campaign.

Samay Raina was felicitated at the event by Chief Minister Fadnavis. One would think that he would refrain from cracking jokes at the ceremony. But the comedian made everyone laugh with a joke directed at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Samay Raina Jokes About Receiving Calls From Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Samay Raina was felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. One clip that is making the rounds on social media shows him requesting a biscuit right after the chief minister presented him with a flower pot.

Everyone in the audience, including the chief minister, burst into laughter at his childlike request during the event.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Thank you so much for the felicitation. Mera aur Maharashtra Cyber Cell ka rishta bahaut purana hai. Bahaut zada active hai Maharashtra Cyber Cell (My relationship with Maharashtra Cyber Cell is very old. It is very active). Wherever you are, whether in the US or India, they will catch you."

The comedian also cracked a joke about the Maharashtra Cyber Cell's helpline number, 1930, especially during the India's Got Latent row. He said, "1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there."

Samay also joked that this was probably the first time the Cyber Cell had woken him up to felicitate him, adding, "This is the first time the Cyber Cell has woken a comedian in the morning to felicitate someone."

Maharashtra Chief Minister On Cyber Crimes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cautioned people against cybercrime at the event, asking everyone to be alert and not fall prey to threats from cybercriminals.

"Cyber criminals dupe citizens by frightening and intimidating them in the name of police, the CBI or judges. Citizens must not fall prey to any such tactics and should immediately contact the cyber helpline number 1930 in case of cyber fraud," he said at the event.

Online phishing, smishing, financial scams, identity theft and KYC fraud are among the prominent cybercrimes India is combating. Central and state governments are working together against this threat and continue to include celebrities in awareness campaigns to prevent people from being duped by cybercriminals.

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