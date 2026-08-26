Inside <i>Raaz</i> Actor Malini Sharma's Farmstay Near Pune With A Kitchen Garden And Homemade Oil Workshop

In February 2002, Raaz released and became the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The horror drama starred Malini Sharma as an evil spirit, a role for which she even won the Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Female.

She featured in a few music videos before stepping away from the limelight. Today, Malini is once again in the news for choosing a life away from all the glitz and glamour. Videos from her Sahyadri farmstay have been going viral, leaving fans impressed as well as intrigued.

Inside Raaz Actor Malini Sharma's Farmstay Near Pune

Nestled amid the greenery of the Sahyadri Hills in Maharashtra, Malini Sharma's farmstay, The Slow Local, is a duplex property where the former actor entertains guests, grows her own vegetables, and cooks delicious meals using farm produce. It is located just a couple of hours away from Pune.

Taking to Instagram in December last year, she shared, "When one is running a farm, other than cooking, cleaning and farming, I have to wear other hats too. Sometimes I work as a labourer as well." She then rotated the camera to show a stone garden pathway she had built and cemented herself.

In an October 2025 video, she shared that when she bought the property, it was surrounded by trees. She revealed that most of the plants and trees growing around the estate were medicinal. Apart from the existing vegetation on the property, she also grows fruits and vegetables.

The actor shared another video in February this year in which she revealed that the produce was abundant, but the only challenge was keeping guests supplied with fruits and vegetables sourced from her garden. The menu included dal roti, kofta curry, sweet potato bites, mirchi thecha and more.

Malini also has several dogs on the property, which is why guests were initially not allowed to bring their pets. However, she later shared an update that she had created a fence around the farmstay and built shelters for the dogs. This allows guests to bring their furry friends, let them roam freely, and enjoy their stay without worry.

The former actor also shared that she sells hair oil and handcrafted gifts at her farmstay. Guests can purchase 100 ml of shalmali oil for Rs 350 and hibiscus oil for Rs 200. Sharing her haircare routine, she said that she leaves the oil on for a couple of hours before washing her hair. Afterwards, she takes a few drops and massages them into her scalp. "It has taken me 50 years to realise this way is better. Hair remains soft and shiny," she wrote in the caption.

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