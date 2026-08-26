"Hate This": Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Shares Health Update After Fibroid Surgery

Chhavi Mittal recently had to undergo a surgery to get her uterine fibroid removed. She shared that it grew rapidly as a result of Tamoxifen she was taking after surviving breast cancer.

In the latest video, the actor took to Instagram to share an update after the surgery. The actor was laying on the bed, eating hospital food. She is weak but powering through pain and discomfort.

Chhavi Mittal Shares Update After Fibroid Surgery

"The fibroid was huge. It was bigger than what we saw on the scans. There was a dermoid cyst in the ovary. We got that too. We got a biopsy of the uterus and fibroid, everything was clean," Chhavi Mittal shared in the video.

She is bloated because she underwent a laparoscopic surgery in which doctors fill the stomach with carbon dioxide. She is struggling to get back to the normal routine, but it will take some time.

"I hate this. This constant going back to square one and finding myself 'recover' then 'restrengthen' only to spiral back when I feel it's all behind me. I'm not afraid, just irritated," she wrote in the caption.

Chhavi said that she draws her strength from her followers and well wishes, especially women, and everyone to keep her in their prayers.

Why Chhavi Mittal Had To Get Fibroid Surgically Removed

"I have never talked about the side-effects of cancer," the actor said, adding, "There are side effects which happen while the treatment is going on, and then when your treatment is over, all of those side effects subside."

"But I was put on a medicine called Tamoxifen," she said, adding that she was told it has no major side effects. However, she experienced quite a lot.

From mood swings to decreased bone density, she was experiencing all these side effects, which doctors told her were normal. "But now, this is a side effect for which I have to undergo the knife again. I am getting surgery done for a uterine fibroid."

She had one, a 1.25 cm small fibroid 20 years ago. But with the medication, it grew rapidly to 7.2 cm.

"It is causing massive problems with my periods. Some days I have to change my tampons 5-6 times plus pads plus period panties. And activities become a problem. I have never had so much pain in periods. Clots happen. It's pushing pressure on my bladder, so I have bladder issues and intestinal issues," Chhavi shared.

The actor said that she did not have a choice but to get the surgery done because the fibroid was growing. However, she added that had she been aware of the side effects of Tamoxifen, she would still have taken it because its advantages outweigh the cons.

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