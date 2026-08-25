Internet Claims Sushmita Sen Ignored Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo In Viral Video

Pageant competitions do not end after the winner and runner-ups are announced. In fact, they often grab the limelight because of viral clips and controversies. Recently, Miss Universe India announced Kaziah Liz Mejo as its 2026 titleholder. She will be representing India at Miss Universe 2026, the finale of which is scheduled for November 24, 2026.

After the Miss Universe India 2026 results were announced, panelists, including Sushmita Sen, Celina Jaitly and Urvashi Rautela, gathered on stage to congratulate the winners. A clip that is going viral on social media has led the Internet to claim that Sushmita Sen ignored Kaziah Liz Mejo.

Internet Claims Sushmita Sen Ignored Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo

In the viral video, Sushmita Sen can be seen fixing the crown of Vaishnavi Ganesh, who emerged as the first runner-up of Miss Universe India 2026. In the next moment, she is spotted passing by Kaziah Liz Mejo. She had a big smile on her face, and it appeared that she was trying to respond to another person standing across the stage.

But the Internet is quite the master at spinning a web of controversies. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Sushmita's behavior was disappointing and seemed dismissive, whereas Kaziah gave her absolute best to win. Kaziah truly has the power and presence of a queen, proving that she deserved the crown."

Another user took it a little too far and wrote, "Sushmita Sen plays out serial-like drama. Generally, people from Bollywood and North India seem to hold a grudge against people from Kerala. Perhaps it's because Keralites are perceived to possess greater elegance, beauty and intellect."

A third user commented, "I honestly don't get the hate. Look at Kaziah, at the way she carries herself, speaks and answers every single question with such unmatched confidence! Her answers were on another level compared to the others."

A fourth user even claimed that Kaziah's win was rigged and added, "Kaziah was a fixed winner from the beginning. She got the easiest question."

A fifth user said, "Because Vaishnavi did so well, that's why Sushmita encouraged her!"

A person also wrote, "I noticed this immediately too, and I hope Kaziah wins the Miss Universe crown after this."

A seventh user said, "Mark my words, Kaziah will show why she deserves the title."

A viral video has sparked claims that Sushmita Sen ignored Kaziah Liz Mejo, while some social media users have also questioned the Miss Universe India 2026 results. Photo: Instagram

Sushmita Sen has not reacted to the viral controversy yet. Neither Kaziah Liz Mejo nor Vaishnavi Ganesh has commented on it.

Also Read | Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Reacts To Kaziah Liz Mejo Winning Miss Universe India 2026: 'Congratulations, Gorgeous'