Chhavi Mittal Reveals Her Makeup Routine, Says It Feels Therapeutic

For many, makeup is simply part of getting ready; for Chhavi Mittal, it is much more personal. The actress has revealed why she enjoys doing her own makeup, explaining how the simple routine helps her feel connected to herself.

Chhavi said she finds applying makeup therapeutic because it allows her to focus on her skin and enjoy the process. She prefers using her hands instead of brushes and likes taking her time to get ready. For her, this is also a chance to appreciate her appearance and feel good about herself.

In her recent YouTube vlog, the diva spoke about her makeup routine while getting ready for an appearance on Sister BK Shivani's podcast and explained, “Somehow, I find the act of putting on makeup very therapeutic. I feel that the concentration I give to my makeup, seeing and feeling my skin, makes me feel good. I use my hands a lot and use brushes less often. I really enjoy it. It is a lovely moment for me to appreciate what God has given me.”

“I appreciate my external appearance and also this is a way of me connecting with myself, just the way gymming is. I don't wear makeup in my everyday life, so whenever I get a chance, whenever there is a shoot, I really look forward to doing my own makeup.”

“Another strange thing is that I feel a little uncomfortable when someone else touches my skin, even if they are doing my makeup. Over the years, I have just kind of learned and understood what looks best on me.”

Chhavi Mittal also follows a simple night time skincare routine to keep her skin clean and healthy. She believes removing makeup properly before bed is important, especially after a long day of shooting.

She first uses cleansing wipes to remove her makeup around her eyelashes and clean her foundation, lipstick and rest of her makeup.

Chhavi Mittal is careful not to rub her skin too hard while cleaning it. She prefers gentle movements so her skin does not get irritated. After that, she uses a cleansing oil, which helps remove dirt and makeup. To finish her night routine, Chhavi applies coconut oil.

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