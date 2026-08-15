<i>Batwara 1947</i> Star Sunny Deol, 68, Reveals The Early Morning Routine He Follows

Sunny Deol has revealed the early morning routine that helps him stay active at 68. The actor starts his day before sunrise and heads straight into a workout, making fitness a regular part of his morning schedule.

In a recent conversation with Savera Star Talks, Sunny opened up about his routine and explained why he still makes time for exercise despite his busy schedule. He said he usually wakes up at around 5:30 am and works out soon after.

“I have always had a habit of waking up early in the morning. I wake up before sunrise, around 5:30 am. It is an automatic cycle for me. I workout after waking up because the adrenal becomes positive for the whole day. I do it on my own – both cardio and weight training," Sunny Deol said.

The actor also spoke how he does not seem too focused on strict diets. He said, “I tried dieting but I ended up eating samosa and desi ghee with parantha. I often see my kids and tell them that we used to eat a lot at your age, never even thought about anything."

Sunny Deol's comments offer a fairly relaxed take on staying fit. Rather than following an extremely strict routine, he focuses on waking up early, exercising regularly and enjoying the process.

He also addressed his decision to continue playing physically demanding roles at this stage of his career.

Sunny Deol said, “I never realised what my age is. The day I feel from the inside that I am old enough, will be the day I will move out from such roles. I still feel like the same young hero. I have been doing the same thing I used to do before, nothing less.”

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama also stars his son Karan Deol, along with Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on August 14.

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