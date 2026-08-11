Shilpa Shetty, 51, Swears By This Yoga Asana To Improve Flexibility

Shilpa Shetty has long been known for her disciplined fitness routine and love for yoga. At 51, the actress continues to inspire her followers with her workout videos. Most recently, she recommended a yoga asana to fans that can help enhance flexibility.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video of her demonstrating a yoga pose. The actress was dressed in a light green top with black leggings. She started by getting into a deep squat position while folding her torso forward. Keeping a two-hand distance between her hands and feet, Shilpa used her thumb for support as she gradually lowered her forehead towards the floor.

In the caption, Shilpa Shetty listed the key advantages of this yoga pose. She wrote, "If this feels impossible… your body is trying to tell you something. And if it feels easy.. try it.. cause it's not! Time to work on the flexibility of your sacroiliac joint, pelvic muscles, knees and ankles. Now let's see how many of you can ace this challenge."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty revealed how practising yoga helped her overcome spondylosis and transformed both her physical and mental well-being.

Addressing participants at the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations, the actress said, "I got introduced to yoga because it was prescribed to me. I suffered fom spondylosis, so my physio told me to do these asanas. After that, I hired a yoga teacher. Then I did other asanas. When I got deeper into yoga, I realised that I saw a shift. It changed the way you see things and your perspective on life. It makes you more aware, and it's a journey of self-discovery."

Reflecting on her physical progress, she added, "There was a time when I couldn't turn my neck fully and I couldn't look back. Now I can do the headstand. Imagine it's the same body. So yoga has taught me that the mind is more powerful than the body."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT series Indian Police Force.

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