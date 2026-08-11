"Zero Results": <i>Lock Upp</i> Fame Akanksha Chaudhary Reveals She Once Spent Rs 60,000 On Cheek Fat Reduction

Akanksha Chaudhary recently appeared on Netflix reality series Lock Upp 2, where she opened up about different aspects of her personal life and experiences. The reality star has now addressed rumours of undergoing nose surgery. She also spoke about the lengths she once went to in an attempt to achieve a more chiselled face while preparing for Miss Universe.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akanksha said, "People are making videos that Aakansha got a nose surgery done. No, I didn't do anything," before adding that she once considered undergoing buccal fat removal while preparing for the Miss Universe pageant.

"I was about to start my journey of Miss Universe and several people told me a thousand times that you will have to reduce your cheeks. Only a chiselled face works in this industry. I was told to get my buccal fat removal done. It's a surgery. I started saving money for it," she said.

Akanksha further claimed that undergoing the procedure could have permanently altered the shape of her face and admitted that she was ultimately glad she decided against it.

"I went to see a doctor in Bombay. I came to Bombay especially to get this surgery done. I had saved a lot of money. I stopped spending money on food and drinks. I used to eat one meal a day, some fruits and watermelons. I used to save money from that," she revealed.

Akanksha recalled undergoing weekly treatments that involved injections aimed at reducing facial fat. The procedure cost her around Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. "I got it done for 4-5 weeks. They used to inject something here. Zero result," she said.

Akanksha Chaudhary shot to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla X6. She continued her reality TV streak with a Netflix-streamed show, Lock Upp Season 2. The model has also starred in the music video for Eyes, sung by Mohammad Faiz.

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