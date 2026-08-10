After Her Husband's Death, She Found Yoga. At 75, She Wakes Up At 4 AM, Lives Alone And Does All Her Chores Herself

Dr Simran Munot recently shared a heartwarming video of her 75-year-old grandmother, who continues to live an active and independent life. In another video, shared by Humans of Bombay in collaboration with Simran, she is seen effortlessly performing yoga poses such as the Revolved Head-to-Knee Pose, Elevated Lotus Pose, Bicep Curls, and a Seated Forward Bend.

In the caption, the 75-year-old spoke about her routine and what led her to adopt this lifestyle.

"I'm 75, I live alone, I do every household chore by myself, and my weight has stayed the same, at 50 kilos, for years. People often ask me how I manage it. The truth is, I didn't always have time to think about fitness. I got married when I was just 15 and moved into a joint family of 15 people. My mornings began at 5 am with prayers, and by 6 am the house was already buzzing."

The 75-year-old added that there were meals to cook, clothes to wash by hand, children to raise, and guests dropping in every day. "Somewhere between looking after everyone else, I forgot to look after myself," she said.

Recalling a difficult phase of her life, she shared, "Everything changed 10 years ago when my husband passed away. For the first time in my life, the house was quiet. I could have let loneliness take over, but instead I climbed up to my terrace and started stretching. I'd watch a yoga pose on television, notice someone practicing nearby, and then come home and try it myself. One pose became two, then ten. Before I knew it, yoga had become a part of my life."

Revealing more about her daily routine, she said, "Today, I wake up at 4 am. I go for a walk, practice yoga twice a day, read, study, and still clean my entire house with my own hands."

She continued, "My three daughters and son live in different places, some even abroad, but I've never wanted them to worry about me. If I have somewhere to go, I walk. If a neighbour needs help making papads or with any other task, I happily show up. I've learned that keeping your hands busy keeps your mind peaceful too. Maybe that's why, at 75, I don't feel like life has slowed down. I still wake up every morning excited to learn something new."

Simran had also shared another video earlier, writing, "She is 75, and she does this every single morning. No gym. No supplements."



"Just discipline that started before I was even born," added Simran.



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