Viral Video: Diljit Dosanjh Struggles To Find A Dustbin In Japan After Eating Ice Cream

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a reel from Japan, giving fans a glimpse into his travel adventures, food stops, and shopping excursions. In the video, the singer-actor is seen trying local treats, joking about Japan's cleanliness, visiting a jewellery shop to get a wedding ring made, and sampling Japanese cuisine.

After buying two ice creams from a Japanese supermarket, Diljit found himself facing an unexpected problem. While looking for a place to dispose of the wrappers, he realised there were hardly any public bins around.

"Hi friends, kulfi utha li hai humne do. Japan ki mashhoor ice cream. Ye panga badh gaya Japan mein aate hi, majhe-majhe mein ice cream kha baithe hain, kachra peti nahi mil raha hai. Koi tokri, koi koodadan Japan mein nahi hai?"

("Hi friends, we've picked up two kulfis. These are Japan's famous ice creams. The problem started as soon as I arrived in Japan. I casually ate an ice cream and now I can't find a dustbin. Isn't there any bin or rubbish container anywhere in Japan?")

He then grabbed another snack but found himself stuck with the same dilemma.

"Chalo chhod, ye kachre ko mujhe bhookh lag gayi hai. Har 10 minute mein mujhe bhookh lagti hai. Lo bhaiyya, kar lo baat! Chakkar toh phir wahi pad gaya ke packet kahan phekhoon? Japan itna saaf hai ke kachra peti hi saaf kar diye hain!"

("Never mind the rubbish, I'm hungry again. I get hungry every 10 minutes. Well, here we go again. The same problem has come up: where do I throw this packet? Japan is so clean that they've cleaned away all the dustbins too!")

Later, Diljit visited a local jewellery shop to get a wedding ring made. While interacting with the jeweller, he jokingly suggested that she was trying hard to sell him everything in the store.

"Lo bhaiyya, hum aa gaye apni shaadi ki mundri banwane. Hum Jaunpur se nahi, Japan se bana rahe hain mundri."

("Well, here we are to get a wedding ring made. We're not getting it made in Jaunpur; we're getting it made in Japan.")

"Bahut tej hai, bahut tej hai. Aake mainu sara saman bech ke chhadegi. Aa dekho zara batch mein ki likhaya."

("She's very clever, very clever. She's going to sell me everything in the shop. Look at what she's written here.")

"Kehendi, 'Sohneya, aisi ring banawangi chahe Lady Gaga de paa li, te chahe Ariana Grande de paa li.'"

("She says, 'My dear, I'll make such a ring that even Lady Gaga or Ariana Grande could wear it.'")

"Oh, main kya tu eddi shokhi Ariana Grande di, tu mundi bana, sade bhande na bika de'in!"

("What's this obsession with Ariana Grande? Just make the ring and don't end up selling all your products to us!")

A short while later, hunger struck again, prompting Diljit to stop at a Japanese eatery. As he watched the chef prepare various dishes, he poked fun at the similar-looking gravies and jokingly hoped he wouldn't be served anything unexpected.

"Lai bhi sohneya, 10 minute wali bhookh mainu phir lag gayi hai. Main aa gaya Japani khaan."

("Well, my 10-minute hunger has returned again, so I've come to eat Japanese food.")

"Eeh banda kehenda chahe machhi chak ke tu ehch paa li, chahe ehch paa li. Sariya handiyan te tarkariya same ne, tariya main sariyan hi same banaiyan ne."

("This man says I can add the fish here or there. All the pots and curries look the same, and all the gravies seem identical.")

"Jo marzi pa, chahe kha, te chahe paka. Oye machhi keh ke saap na khila dio!"

("Put in whatever you want, eat it or cook it. Just don't tell me it's fish and then serve me a snake!")

"Oye dekho kithe kuch hor na khila dio Dosanjh wale nu! Bande nu jadon bhookh lagi hove, banda bande nu kha janda hai! Main toh phir bhi chalo machhiyan hi kha raha hoon. Namm namm namm!"

("Make sure you don't feed something else to this Dosanjh! When a person is hungry, they could eat another person. At least I'm still eating fish. Yum, yum, yum!")

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Satluj; however, it was pulled from ZEE5 soon after its release.



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