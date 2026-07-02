What's Inside Diljit Dosanjh's Bag? Fan-Gifted Rudraksh Chain, Prayer Book To Coffee Frother

Diljit Dosanjh has built a reputation for keeping things authentic both on and off the stage. While fans know him for his music, films and signature style, his everyday essentials offer a more personal glimpse into his life.

In an interview with Vogue US, the singer-actor shared the things he carries wherever he goes.

Among the first things Diljit revealed was his Gutka Sahib - a sacred Sikh prayer book containing daily hymns from the scriptures. He's carried it with him since 2002, on every trip, no matter the destination. He even draped it in cloth before showing it on camera.

His bag also held a salai for tying his turban and a Rudraksh chain with spiritual crystals, which was gifted to him by a fan after he had two sold-out shows.

Along with spiritual items, Diljit stays disciplined with his wellness routine. Every night, the singer applies a neem-and-mustard-oil concoction to his belly button. “It is very important to nurture your belly button; you can do it with coconut oil or ghee, but I do it with neem and mustard oil,” he shared.

The pop star travels with his laptop to manage songs and data and a coffee frother and medicine for gallbladder stones diagnosed in 2015. His bag also has a pair of fan-gifted earrings and makhana to snack on.

In addition to his everyday essentials, Diljit's fashion choices also stood out in the interview. He wore a cropped Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 jacket by Mathieu Blazy. The blazer was a part of the women's Ready-To-Wear line, which he paired with a white tee, black pants and his signature orange turban.

His weekender duffel bag came from Satoshi Nakamoto, a luxury streetwear brand based in Los Angeles. It is priced at $3,632 or roughly Rs 3,44,899.