'I've Seen My Dadi Working': Navya Naveli Nanda Credits Grandmother Ritu Nanda For Entrepreneurial Journey

Navya Naveli Nanda, who was present at the launch of the GenAI Ready Naari (GenAI Training) programme, credited the women brigade in her family for her career in entrepreneurship. She credited her late dadi, Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter), her maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan for shaping her perspective.

"The role of women is very important. The role of a mother is very important," she told news agency ANI.

"I am actually a girl from Delhi. I have seen my dadi working many times, and I have got a lot of motivation from her in doing entrepreneurship because she was also an entrepreneur," Navya recalled.

"My mother, my aunt, my grandmother — all the women in my family — they have motivated me a lot and supported me a lot. I think because of that, I also want to make them proud," she added.

Speaking about the need to prepare women for a rapidly changing workplace, she emphasized the importance of equipping young women with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world.

"We want our daughters to be ready for AI. We want them to learn the benefits of using AI on their own, in their jobs, in their daily lives through our programme so that they can take our country forward and build their careers," she said.

Navya highlighted that women routinely manage multiple responsibilities, support their families and solve problems, demonstrating abilities that can also translate into the workplace.

"They can do a thousand things. I feel that these skills are in women from birth. Women will move forward with men. Women are doing very well, men are also doing very well, and when it comes to equality, both men and women can achieve it together," she said.

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, also said in an earlier interview that she has imbibed the concepts of gender equality from her family. "I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person."

She added, "That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn't enforce any gender roles on me."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli, an initiative to fight gender inequality in India. She is also the co‑founder of Aara Health, a women‑centric health‑tech company.