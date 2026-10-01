Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Week Pictures Leave Celebrities In Awe

After her Internet-breaking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai shared BTS photos and runway shots on her Instagram. Not just her fans, but celebrities can't stop gushing over her.

It's Aishwarya, so of course her photos are going to be swoon-worthy. But what makes these pictures special is that they were worth the wait.

Aishwarya Rai Shares Pictures From Paris Fashion Week Runway

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai shared pictures of herself all decked up in a custom creation by Syrian label Yara Shoemaker. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor wore a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery, paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape.

The plunging neckline, cinched waist, and fitted silhouette completed her look, which broke the internet as soon as the first pictures were shared. To accessorise the look, she opted for a diamond-encrusted tiara and rings.

The first picture in the carousel shows the Ponniyin Selvan star posing in her custom couture while the Eiffel Tower, all lit up, serves as a glowing backdrop. The rest of the pictures show her on the runway, where she waved at the audience and did her signature flying kiss.

Reacting to the pictures, Bipasha Basu was all hearts for Aish, while Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Stunning, as always."

Mohit Rai commented, "Queening."

Celina Jaitly left heart emojis in the comment section.

Apart from celebrities, fans also flooded the comment section. One wrote that Aishwarya stole the show in Paris, while another commented, "Always beautiful."

A third called her a "queen", and a fourth said, "Hail your majesty." A fifth requested that she post pictures from Cannes 2026, which was held in May.

Aishwarya Rai Shares BTS From Paris Fashion Week

In the second set of pictures, Aishwarya Rai shared behind the scenes photos of her getting ready for the L'Oreal Paris's Express Your Worth show. She brought down the curtain on the Le Defile show.

In the pictures, while she was getting her hair and makeup done, the actor held a hand fan with "I'm Worth It" written on it. Aditi Rao Hydari and Manish Malhotra were all hearts in the comment section.

One of the actor's fans even compared her to Princess Diana and wrote, "After Princess Diana, I feel Aishwarya is one of those rare women who carries that same aura: graceful, kind, down-to-earth, beautiful, and intelligent."

Whether on the runway or behind the scenes, Aishwarya Rai once again proved why she remains one of the most admired faces in global fashion.

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