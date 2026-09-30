Aishwarya Rai Faces Body-Shaming Comments After Paris Fashion Week Walk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over the runway, and the Internet went into a frenzy. A couple of days ago, the actor walked at Paris Fashion Week for L'Oreal Paris, and now her walk, dress, and signature flying kiss, followed by a namaste and a heart gesture, are all over social media.

But there is more. Irrespective of what she wears, body-shaming follows. Unfortunately, this time was no different. While the 1994 Miss World stole the limelight on the runway, the social media sphere was obsessed with her weight.

Aishwarya Rai Faces Body-Shaming Comments After PFW Walk

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked for L'Oreal Paris's 'Express Your Worth' show, along with Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria, and Kendall Jenner, among other notable figures. Yet, a section of social media could not help but comment on her weight.

"Why did you spoil your face, Aish? You were perfect."

"Is she pregnant?"

"Moti lag rahi hai."

"She needs Ozempic."

"Doesn't Aishwarya Rai do yoga or exercise to stay slim like Shilpa Shetty?"

The comment sections on the viral photos and videos are not only jarring but also point to society's unhealthy obsession with women being slim. Whether it is Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif, nobody is spared when it comes to embracing their bodies and ageing.

There were a few who loved Aishwarya Rai and the confidence she exuded on stage but didn't like her styling or hair colour. Some felt that the black outfit and signature red lipstick were passe and that the actor should consider experimenting with her style.

Internet Hails Aishwarya Rai As Queen

While trolls made body-shaming remarks against Aishwarya Rai, her fans rallied behind her, hailing her as a "queen." When the actor walked for L'Oreal Paris, she picked a custom creation featuring an embellished velvet cape by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker. Styled by Mohit Rai, she walked with grace while wearing a crown.

The brand's comment section was filled with fans showering praise on her look. One person called the 52-year-old actor, "Forever the Queen." Another wrote, "She always conquers. Our Queen." A third commented, "Queen Aishwarya." A fourth declared, "L'Oreal, you will never find another representative like Aishwarya Rai." A fifth noted, "Once a queen, always a queen."

Trolling is not new, and it is certainly not the first time the Internet has body-shamed Aishwarya Rai. However, it is unfortunate to see that even in 2026, people's attitudes towards women's bodies continue to remain regressive.

An individual's body, especially a woman's, changes significantly through adolescence, adulthood, pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause. Yet, women are often expected to look as though they are in their 20s even when they are in their 50s or 60s.

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