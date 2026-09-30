'<i>Chudail</i> Couture': Red Sindoor, White-Painted Faces, And Sari Gowns From Paris Runway Go Viral

Paris Fashion Week is known for pushing the boundaries of conventional style. Designers often use the runway to experiment with unusual silhouettes, unique beauty looks and theatrical presentations. One such show has now caught the internet's attention for its distinctive styling. Matieres Fecales unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection at Paris' Place de la Republique.

The collection brought together exaggerated silhouettes, cultural influences and intentionally eerie beauty looks. The models took to the runway with white-painted faces and bold red sindoor-like markings, dressed in dramatic ensembles that were a mix of traditional Indian dressing and avant-garde fashion.

The unusual show quickly sparked conversations online. While some viewers appreciated the theatrical approach and visual experimentation, others had a very different reaction, with several social media users describing the looks as “chudail couture.”

Dramatic Silhouettes And Unsettling Looks

Co-designed by Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose, the collection was deeply influenced by Bhaskaran's upbringing in low-income housing in Montreal and the diverse cultures and religions that shaped his early years. The show was conceived as a tribute to immigrants, outsiders and communities that have often remained on the fringes of the fashion industry.

The collection leaned heavily into dramatic styling. Models wore wrapped tulle blazers teamed with voluminous skirts, while sari-inspired gowns and flowing red, white and blue dresses.

However, it was the beauty looks that drew the most attention. Models appeared with heavily painted white faces, striking red lips and bold streaks of sindoor extending towards the nose. Other makeup looks featured stark white faces paired with deep black lips and long black hair.

According to anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya, the collection was a tribute to Steven Raj Bhaskaran's heritage, who is half Sri Lankan and half Guyanese with Indian heritage.

Social Media Reactions

The combination of theatrical styling and cultural references quickly sparked discussion online.

One user wrote, "Somebody said Ganji chudail couture."

Someone else commented, "It's giving drama, very McQueen core."

A viewer wrote, "Hmm I don't get it.”

"Steven Raj Bhaskaran, one of the duo designer couple has a Tamil heritage and family roots to Sri Lanka. So, I can see the reference," read a comment.

Whether viewed as an elaborate cultural statement or simply an unconventional fashion experiment, the collection certainly stood apart at Paris Fashion Week.

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