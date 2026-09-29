Aishwarya Rai's Stylish Airport Look Before Paris Show Came With A Rs 6.5 Lakh Bag

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended L'Oreal Paris's 'Express Your Worth' show at Paris Fashion Week and stunned fans with her all-black look. As Aishwarya was heading to Paris, she was spotted in a stylish look at Mumbai airport, but it was her handbag that stole the show.

She arrived at the airport carrying a luxury Bottega Veneta bag worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The actor carried the brand's Andiamo Large Top Handle Bag in the Fondant shade while travelling to Paris for L'Oreal Paris's runway show on September 28. The luxury bag added a sleek finishing touch to Aishwarya's airport look.

Take a look at the photo here:

The ninth edition brought together a global roster of L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and celebrities. Aishwarya was joined by Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, and Andie MacDowell.

One of the highlights of the evening was Celine Dion's appearance and performance. The singer performed her hit I'm Alive before being joined on stage by other L'Oreal Paris ambassadors.

Talking about Aishwarya's look, the actor wore a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker and was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Aishwarya opted for a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery. The look was paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection. It was Aishwarya's new hair colour that stood out. The actor debuted fiery red tresses for her Paris appearance and wore her hair in a side parting with soft waves.

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