Aishwarya Rai Hugs Celine Dion At Paris Fashion Week, Fans Call It A 'Motherquake'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her all-black outfit at Paris Fashion Week. The actor attended L'Oreal Paris's 'Express Your Worth' show, where she and Celine Dion shared a warm moment on stage. The event, held against the illuminated Eiffel Tower, brought together several well-known faces from across generations and industries.

The runway featured L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and celebrities, including Aishwarya, Jane Fonda, and Kendall Jenner. One of the highlights of the evening was Céline Dion's appearance and performance.

The singer performed her hit I'm Alive before being joined on stage by other L'Oreal Paris ambassadors.

Videos from the event also captured a sweet moment between Aishwarya and Celine. The two were seen sharing a warm hug before Aishwarya grooved to Celine's performance. A fan shared a video with a caption, "Motherquake."

Céline Dion recently staged her first full concert in over six years, marking a major return to live performances. According to People, the singer had stepped away from the stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and later faced health challenges following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion became emotional shortly after taking the stage and was seen in tears during the concert. She later addressed the audience and spoke about the "promise" she had made to her fans to return to performing.

Talking about Aishwarya's look, the actor wore a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker and was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Aishwarya opted for a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery. The look was paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection.

Talking about the jewellery, Aishwarya accessorised the look with a diamond-encrusted tiara and diamond rings and completed her runway ensemble with pumps.

However, it was Aishwarya's new hair colour that stood out. The actor debuted fiery red tresses for her Paris appearance and wore her hair in a side parting with soft waves.

Also Read: Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Regal All-Black Look At L'Oreal Paris Show